Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Darryl R. Matthews Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trimble Stock Down 2.0 %

TRMB stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

