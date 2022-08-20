Truepoint Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,255,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.58. 624,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,985. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

