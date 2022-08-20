Truepoint Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,399 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
