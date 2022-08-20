Truepoint Inc. Buys 308 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.66. The stock had a trading volume of 471,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,283. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.01.

