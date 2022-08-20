Truepoint Inc. Buys 51,102 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Truepoint Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 198.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,102 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,519,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,296. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

