Truepoint Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 10.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $215,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.32. 10,859,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,970,393. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.