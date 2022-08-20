Truepoint Inc. Has $17.60 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Truepoint Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $17,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,333. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.16 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.37.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

