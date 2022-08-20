Truepoint Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,639,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490,532. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.65. The company has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

