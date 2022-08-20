Truist Financial Boosts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $30.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

