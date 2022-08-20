TurtleNetwork Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $256,217.03 and $303.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

