Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,503 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34.

On Thursday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Twilio by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53,974 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.