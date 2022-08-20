Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,503 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50.
Twilio Stock Performance
Twilio stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Twilio by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53,974 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.