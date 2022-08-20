Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Increased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1,049.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $76.04 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

