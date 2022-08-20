Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.49. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 47.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth about $309,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Twin Disc by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 6.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 152,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

