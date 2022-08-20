Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

ULTA stock opened at $403.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $438.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.91.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.