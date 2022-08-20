Unc Port Des Core Eqy Etf (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Unc Port Des Core Eqy Etf (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Unc Port Des Core Eqy Etf Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unc Port Des Core Eqy Etf stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unc Port Des Core Eqy Etf (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 424,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 46.14% of Unc Port Des Core Eqy Etf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

