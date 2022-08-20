Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Down 27.6% This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $39.53 million and $72.15 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $8.75 or 0.00041570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00104161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00247518 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031735 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

