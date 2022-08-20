United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,148 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $55,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.43. 2,704,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,766. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

