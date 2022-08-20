United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $7,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

