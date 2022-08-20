Upfire (UPR) Price Down 49.4% Over Last 7 Days

Upfire (UPR) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Upfire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Upfire has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar. Upfire has a market cap of $452,030.26 and approximately $23,493.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Upfire Profile
Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ.
