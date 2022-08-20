UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $685,489.57

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $685,489.57 and $56.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002114 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00782587 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UREEQA Coin Profile
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
Buying and Selling UREEQA
