USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.06 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $107.06 million and $583,764.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.40 or 0.00543623 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00253851 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00049402 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001433 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013665 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002606 BTC.
About USDX [Kava]
USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
