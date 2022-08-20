USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $70.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $73,676.84 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,872.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.00538110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00245582 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00051273 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013736 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

