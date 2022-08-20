USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $70.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $73,676.84 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,872.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.00538110 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00245582 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00051273 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004568 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001445 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001108 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013736 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
