Value Liquidity (VALUE) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Value Liquidity has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Value Liquidity has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $915,901.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.76 or 0.99997665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003724 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00127176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00101990 BTC.

Value Liquidity Coin Profile

Value Liquidity (CRYPTO:VALUE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Value Liquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

