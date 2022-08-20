Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,357,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,257,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 104,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.55 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.