Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 9.2% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,859,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,970,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

