Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,859,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,970,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

