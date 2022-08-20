Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.17 and last traded at $45.28. Approximately 373,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 353,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

