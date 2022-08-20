Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.