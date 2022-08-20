Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Shares Up 0.4%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $193.03 and last traded at $192.91. 8,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 33,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.05.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.62.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.