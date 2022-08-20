Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $388.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
