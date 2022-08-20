Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,408,000 after purchasing an additional 46,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.12. 2,899,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,485. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.15 and its 200 day moving average is $383.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

