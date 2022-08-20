Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $211.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.41.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

