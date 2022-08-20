Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $211.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
