Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,286,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,958,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,354,000 after acquiring an additional 412,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day moving average of $141.13.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

