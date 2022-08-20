Vanilla (VNL) Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Vanilla has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002132 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00106696 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033535 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00020304 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001449 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00252648 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032091 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
Vanilla is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
