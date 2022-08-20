Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($66.53) target price on Varta in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Varta in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Varta in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on Varta in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Varta Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €75.52 ($77.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. Varta has a 52-week low of €67.88 ($69.27) and a 52-week high of €137.50 ($140.31). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.06.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

