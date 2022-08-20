Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00006877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.13 million and approximately $662,614.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,085,153 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

