Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Up 6%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.94. 30,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,326,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Velo3D Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $794.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 5.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

Velo3D Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

