Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT Raised to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 3.1 %

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

