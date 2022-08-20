VIG Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, VIG has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,130.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,178,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai.

VIG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.