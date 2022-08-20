Vimeo (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.08 and last traded at $52.08. 39,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 16,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.
Vimeo Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.
Featured Articles
