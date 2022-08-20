Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives $185.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBBF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

