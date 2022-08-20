Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at B. Riley

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

VRDN has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 425,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,363,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,048,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 425,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,363,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,048,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 552,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 331,114 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,638,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 687,270 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 66,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 389,065 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.