Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

NYSE V traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.46. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.