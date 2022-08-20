Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.46. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $402.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

