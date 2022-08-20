Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Vistra makes up approximately 8.6% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $50,000.

VST traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. 3,863,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.06%.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $5,685,644.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 71,300 shares of company stock worth $1,675,460. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

