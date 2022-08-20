Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.50. 10,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 314,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Specifically, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $256,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,255.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $30,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $256,953.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,140. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on COCO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $847.55 million and a PE ratio of 63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

