Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Up 16.9%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.76. 693,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 255,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Vulcan Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$87.03 million and a PE ratio of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 60.28 and a quick ratio of 60.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Get Vulcan Minerals alerts:

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.