W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,589 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.23% of W.W. Grainger worth $61,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $583.91. 183,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,483. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.84.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

