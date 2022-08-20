Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Trading 6.9% Higher

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.48 and last traded at $82.48. 476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,921% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.15.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

